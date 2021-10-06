It is not the first time that the Beijing-based firm has introduced a product of this type, but the new Xiaomi smart alarm clock It stands out for reaching the market at a demolition price: it does not exceed 8 euros. As usual, the Chinese giant has opted for its own crowdfunding platform to launch an IoT product that is sweeping in terms of reservations. And, seeing its technical characteristics, reasons are not lacking.

This is the new Xiaomi smart alarm clock: temperature sensor, humidity and much more

On an aesthetic level, we do not find a smart alarm clock with a very traditional design. Its dimensions of 80.3 x 41 x 83 mm, make it a comfortable and handy product. In addition, it does not exceed 100 grams in weight, so it is a gadget that you can take wherever you want. But, the most curious thing is that it has a rubber base. The reason? It offers a really comfortable pressure sensation, making it easy to use it to turn off your alarm. Without a doubt, one of the best Xiaomi accessories you will find

As you can see in the video that heads these lines, the new Xiaomi smart alarm clock integrates a Swiss Sensirion sensor. This translates into a fairly accurate temperature and humidity measurement. And be careful, if it doesn’t seem enough to you, know that if you press the alarm clock, a backlight will be activated, which you can use to lightly illuminate a room. In addition, you can configure this light so that the brightness is gradually reduced. For example, you can make between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., the light is reduced by 50 percent. You can also program this device so that the light is on for a specified period of time, such as 30 seconds.

How could it be otherwise, Xiaomi’s new smart alarm clock is compatible with Mijia, Xiaomi’s smart device management tool. In this way, through its application you can configure up to 16 different alarms, being able to change different options in each of them, adding custom tones, adjusting the volume or activating a repeat mode.

Not enough for you? Well, you know that this Xiaomi smart alarm clock can also be link to other devices of the Asian brand. And it is much more useful than you might think. More than anything because you can configure this curious device to activate certain actions depending on your needs. Does it go down to temperatures below 20 degrees? Well, this gadget will make the heater turn on automatically.

Regarding the price of this new Xiaomi smart alarm clock, The firm has surprised us with a laughable price: you can buy it for only 59 yuan, less than 8 euros to change. A figure that makes you have no excuse not to get one. And, although it is most likely that it will not leave the Chinese market, it will be worth looking for external suppliers that sell this new smart gadget from the Chinese firm.