If you need a monitor to work at home, there are two fairly cheap models. They are from Huawei and Xiaomi and have quite similar characteristics.

There is life beyond mobile phones, luckily for Huawei, which despite its problems with Google and Android is still very present in the Spanish market thanks to all kinds of devices, from watches to headphones to monitors and PCs.

It competes directly against other technology companies in the sector, such as Xiaomi, sometimes with a fairly close mark in terms of prices, and right now it can be verified with the two monitors that these brands sell. They are the Huawei AD80 for 99 euros on Amazon and the Xiaomi Mi Monitor 1C that costs exactly the same.

TÜV Rheinland 5.72mm Eye Comfort Certified 23.8-inch FullView Monitor. FullHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. With tilt adjustment and VESA mounting bracket.

It is no coincidence that they have the same price, and the characteristics of both are practically identical no matter where you look, both for the panel and for the size -23.8 inches in both cases- and the connections.

Amazon sells both for 99 euros with free shipping from Spain in just 1-2 days. It is a price that will be kept for several more days, at least until the end of Cyber ​​Monday next Monday, a “drag” offer from the Friday before Black Friday.

Xiaomi low cost monitor with an excellent value for money. It has a 23.8-inch IPS screen with FHD resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 6 ms response time. It has HDMI and VGA ports.

With anti-glare IPS panel and HDMI connector, plus ultra-thin bezels, these two monitors are cheap and ideal for working at home, something increasingly common around the world.

They do not boast of a too high refresh rate, since they stay at 60 Hz, more than enough to work but far from what is beginning to become a standard in the gaming sector, for example, 120 Hz.

If you can invest a little more, it is surely advisable to go straight for a panoramic model, perfect for visualizing more data at a single glance.

