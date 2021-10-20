It’s official: Xiaomi will present the Redmi Note 11 series next Thursday, October 28. This is all we know so far about the new family of terminals.

Everything indicated that the Redmi Note 11 series would see the light in the coming weeks and Xiaomi has surprised us by calling the presentation event before the end of the month. The Asian giant will present the new generation of its successful family on Thursday, October 28.

The company has announced it through its official page of the Chinese social network Weibo, where it has also published some posters that let us see part of the design and photographic equipment of the new smartphone.

As you can see in the image at the top of this news, the rear module consists of a triple camera system, which according to previous rumors will be chaired by a 50 Mpx sensor.

The poster also lets us see the metal frame with straight edges and the back cover in a gray tone, the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the front camera hole, which is centered at the top of the screen.

Xiaomi has already started the pre-sale phase in China and, although it has not revealed the characteristics of the Redmi Note 11, it does offer us some more information about the standard version of the device.

On the pre-sale page confirm that the basic model will have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, something that rumors had already told us.

On the other hand, Lu Weibing, vice president of Xiaomi and general director of Redmi, assures in his Weibo profile that Redmi Note 11 family will be as powerful as Redmi K series, the brand’s flagship family.

The official information we have so far reaches here, but rumors have anticipated a good part of the possible features of the Redmi Note 11 series.

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

The Redmi Note 11 5G It will have an LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will run the Dimensity 810 processor, accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Its main camera will be 50 Mpx and the front 13 Mpx, and it will have a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33 W. Its starting price will be 160 euros at the exchange.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro It will be equipped with an OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and will improve some of the characteristics of its younger brother. It will mount a Dimensity 920 chipset with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The photographic equipment will be chaired by a 108 Mpx sensor and the front camera will be 16 Mpx. The battery will have 5,000 mAh capacity with fast charging at 67 W.

Xiaomi has dozens of mobiles in its catalog grouped into different ranges according to various criteria. We explain how to understand the Xiaomi mobile range.

Rumors claim that there will be a model with fast charging at 120 W, and a leaked list of the online store JD.com revealed the existence of the Redmi Note Pro + 5G, which could offer this feature.

Let’s not forget that all these data are not confirmed, so for the moment we have to stay with the official information that Xiaomi offers us. Next October 28 we will leave doubts.