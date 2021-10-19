After confirming the birth of the electric car unit, Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, has announced that the production of the brand’s electric vehicle will begin in the first half of 2024.

That Xiaomi’s electric car is on the way is something we’ve been hearing for years. According to the Chinese media, it is a project promoted by Lei Jun himself, whose interest in electric vehicles awoke in 2013 after a visit to Elon Musk.

However, plans to develop its own electric car have been delayed over the years. But, last March, Xiaomi pledged to invest $ 10 billion in a new automotive division for the next ten years.

“Smart electric vehicles represent one of the biggest business opportunities in the next decadeas well as an indispensable component of intelligent life, “said Lei Jun when he announced Xiaomi’s foray into the automotive sector.

“Going into this business is a natural choice for us as we expand our intelligent AIoT ecosystem and fulfill our mission to enable everyone in the world to enjoy a better life through innovative technology,” concluded the CEO of Xiaomi.

Are you planning to buy an electric car to complete long trips? There are important things you should know, as they go far beyond autonomy.

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi confirmed that it is fully involved in the electric car business with the presentation of Xiaomi EV Inc., the new electric car unit. The company has hired more than 300 employees and plans to invest another $ 1.5 billion over the next 10 years to become a benchmark in the electric automotive sector.

And now Xiaomi’s car already has a production date. As . reports, Lei Jun has announced that the mass manufacturing of Xiaomi’s cars will start in the first half of 2024.

The brand has increased the volume of hiring of its electric car unit, but you have yet to confirm whether you intend to develop your vehicle independently or if it will do so by partnering with a manufacturer with industry experience.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, rumors suggest that Xiaomi could partner with Great Wall Motors, a Chinese manufacturer of trucks and sports vehicles.