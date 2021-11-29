In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has mobiles capable of competing face to face against the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S21, such as the 11T Pro, which also costs practically half.

One of the characteristics that explains the success of Xiaomi worldwide is that its products are cheap, or at least cheaper than similar ones from other brands, and mobile phones are the maximum expression of this strategy. In addition to the entry-level ones, their top mobiles are also affordable if you look at their specifications and the price they have.

The best example right now is Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, which is now on sale on Amazon for Cyber ​​Monday for only 599 euros. It is an affordable cost to be the rival of the best mobiles of 2021, such as the iPhone 13 or the Samsung Galaxy S21.

It costs almost half that of other top-of-the-range manufacturers from rival manufacturers, especially now that It is reduced by 50 euros by Amazon.

With Snapdragon 888 and charging at 120W, this mobile is a real beast at all levels, although its price is lower than other high-end mobiles.

Of course, you have to take into account something very important if you want to buy the cheapest Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, and that is that this price reduction ends today. It comes from Black Friday and today is the last day, so hurry up to buy it if the cost seems attractive to you.

We have been able to test it thoroughly in its review, which has left us an excellent taste in our mouths at all levels, especially due to the exceptional power of its Snapdragon 888, but also because of the quality of the AMOLED screen at 120 Hz.

In addition, it has details that make it stand out from the competition, such as the ultra-fast load at 120W, which we have measured and which is capable of fully charge the battery in just 17 minutes.

These are the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

Of course it is a phone that is good enough to provide a first level service for many years, so if you buy it now you will have enough time to amortize it, and it includes everything we have mentioned and some extras such as 5G and WiFi 6.

It is sold by Amazon, and that is always a guarantee of quality in service and speed. If you have Amazon Prime you will have your purchase at home in just one day, although if you do not have it, you can simply take advantage of it to sign up for the free trial month.

