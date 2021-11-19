In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the mobiles that have arrived in the final stretch of 2021 is the Redmi 10, which takes over from a family of great sales success.

Xiaomi has presented not one or two, but many phones in the last year, so many that sometimes it is difficult to keep up with the launch, although there is something that is crystal clear: the new Redmi 10 has arrived to become the king of its mobiles. cheap.

It belongs to a family that is remote for more than a decade, that of the Redmi, always characterized by their low prices and basic features, although they already have nothing basic, as we have seen in the analysis of the Redmi 10, a mobile that can now be yours for only 149 euros.

With a Helio G88 processor and a 90 Hz screen, this mobile explodes the cheap mobile market due to its low cost.

It usually costs more, but Amazon has lowered its price on the occasion of Black Friday, which is already active in your store. It has also done so in two of the colors in which this phone is available, which has only been on sale for a few weeks in Spain.

Its characteristics mean that it does not fit perfectly in what could be called “input range”, since for example it has a Mediatek Helio G88 processor that goes something beyond the basics, a Full HD + screen with 90 Hz refreshment and other details such as fast charging and NFC for mobile payments.

It is therefore a complete mobile, all-rounder and suitable for those who want above all a phone that works fast but is not too expensive.

Obviously, there are other mobiles that are much cheaper, some of them for less than 100 euros, but with them you would have to make many sacrifices when using certain applications.

