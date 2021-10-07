In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Follow the progress of your diet and training plan with the Xiaomi smart scale. Right now it is on sale at a bargain price and only costs 12 euros with free shipping from Spain.

These days it is very easy to keep track of the results of the diet and training plan. And all thanks to smart scales capable of measuring the percentage of body fat and other parameters of the body.

If you still do not have yours, now you have the opportunity to take Xiaomi’s most sought after scale at half the price. It’s on sale at AliExpress Plaza for just 12 euros, so it’s a real bargain.

We talk about the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2, a model that costs 24.99 euros in the official store of the brand. In addition, it has shipping from Spain, so you will only have to wait a few days to receive it, and the shipping costs are free, so you will not have to pay a penny more.

This smart scale can measure various values, such as weight, amount of liquid or body fat. It connects to the Mi Fit app to show them to you.

This Xiaomi smart scale offers you all the features you need to carry out detailed monitoring of different parameters of your health. In addition to weighing yourself, it also records other body composition metrics, including fat percentage, dangerous visceral fat, muscle mass, bone mass, or basal metabolism.

It offers a very accurate weight measurement and is capable of detecting very small changes, as low as 50 grams. The weight data is shown on the LED screen integrated in the scale, and through the Mi Fit app you can consult the complete report with all the parameters recorded.

Your complete history is stored in the application and you can track your progress in detail. The system tells you your body type based on your weight and your muscle mass index and assigns you a body score depending on your general health.

This smart scale supports data logging for 16 peopleTherefore, the whole family can use it by storing the results in their differentiated profiles. And it can also be used by guests thanks to the visitor mode, which avoids leaving traces.

Xiaomi Mi Composition Scale 2 runs on four batteries that can last up to 12 monthsso you don’t have to worry about having to change them often.

