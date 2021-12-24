2021 has been full of pregnancy announcements and many celebrities became parents. Throughout this year the stork has visited several famous people, some of them are experiencing fatherhood for the first time and for a few others the family has expanded in an incredible way.

Ximena Duque, Francisca Lachapel, Meghan Markle, J Balvin, Ximena Navarrete, are just some of the names that we present to you in this selection of photos. Here is the guide to the most famous and anticipated babies of the year!

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

The eleventh great-granddaughter of Elizabeth II, Lilbet Diana, was born on June 4 to become the younger sister of Archie harrison. This image is the first photo of the little girl that arrived in the form of a Christmas postcard with Meghan Y Harry.

Skye adkins

On February 6, 2021, Ximena Duque she became the mother of her second child, Skye, after spending 20 hours in labor in which her husband, Jay adkins, remained on the lookout and recording every moment of delivery.

Osorio Ferrer River

J Balvin Y Valentina ferrer they welcomed the little one River on June 27 in New York. The proud father let the world know his happiness with this announcement on the networks: “Dear Rio”.

Gennaro Antonino Gamelier Zampogna

At 10:27 on Wednesday, July 7, he came into the world Gennaro Antonino Gamelier Zampogna, the first child of the Dominican driver Francisca and her husband Francesco Zampogna.

August philip hawke

On the morning of February 9, the princess eugenie Y Jack brooksbank they welcomed their first child at Portland Hospital in London. He is the ninth great-grandson of the Queen isabel II and occupies the eleventh place in the line of succession to the British throne.

Life isabelle

Singer Natti Natasha She became a mother for the first time on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Nakano Oceana Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama Y Amanda pacheco they welcomed their first daughter on February 15. “Nakano became something that felt strong, unique, different. I thought, what a cool, fun conversation for our daughter when she grows up. But also, respect and heritage, and a tribute to one of those wonderful moments where my fiancee and I said ‘I Love You’ for the first time. To commemorate that trip to Japan with our first labor of love ”, explained the actor about the original name of his daughter.

Sylvester Apollo Bear

Sylvester Apollo Bear was born on March 8, 2021; but nevertheless, Emily ratajkowski shared the news with the world three days after his arrival. The model is a mother for the first time.

Cayetana Barba Fernandez

Camila Fernandez, daughter of Alejandro Fernandez, welcomed her first daughter along with her husband Francisco Barba the morning of March 14 in Guadalajara, Mexico. “She is the most anticipated girl in the world. When I held her in my arms I cried, I said thank you, thank you that she is already with me and everything went well ”, she expressed exclusively for our sister magazine HELLO! Mexico.

Cardi B

On September 4, the singer’s second baby was born Cardi B Y Offset. The artist shared the news through a photo with her partner in the hospital, with the newborn in her arms. So far, the name of the new family member is not publicly known.

Capri Blu

Stephanie himonidis, better known as “Chiquibaby” and her husband Gerardo López, they welcomed their little girl Capri Blu the afternoon of this Monday, August 23. The driver’s first daughter was born under the sign of Virgo at 4:26 PM at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami.

Mar gonzalez

The famous YouTuber Mariand Castrejón Castañeda, better known as “Yuya”, and his partner, the musician Siddhartha They welcomed their first-born on Wednesday, September 29.

Leon Calderon

The charismatic presenter of Despierta América (Univision)

Carlos Calderon, he became a father on September 5 with his fiancee Vanessa Lyon.

Ximena Valladares Navarrete

The morning of December 8, 2021, the former Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete and her husband, Juan Carlos Valladares, they became parents in a hospital in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Little Ximena was born by cesarean section. For the also actress, becoming a mother was not easy; Well, in 2018 she suffered a spontaneous abortion at 15 weeks of gestation due to a “genetic malformation” of the fetus.

Noah mattia

On Sunday August 22, 2021, Carolina sarassa gave birth to her second baby, Noah mattia, in Miami, naturally but through induced labor. The little boy was born earlier than expected, when he was 37 weeks old, and his arrival was marked by a complex process that put the journalist’s strength to the test.

Grace Elizabeth Jane

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, were parents for the second time on March 15, of a girl who has been called Grace Elizabeth Jane. The little girl becomes the fifth granddaughter of Carole and Michael, and the youngest cousin of the little princes George, Charlotte and Louis.

Julian Herbert Folke

Carlos Felipe Y Sofia from Sweden They welcomed their third child on March 26 at Danderyd Hospital. Julian He is the first grandson of the monarch to be born without receiving the Royal Highness treatment.

Lucas Philip Tindall

Zara tindall, granddaughter of Elizabeth II, and her husband, Mike, welcomed their third child. The baby was born at the couple’s home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday, March 21. The little one came to complete the family with his little sisters, Mine, seven years old, and Firewood, of four.