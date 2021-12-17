It is no secret to anyone that the life of Ximena Duque is one of the most beloved influencers through social networks, because her lifestyle has become a true inspiration for all her followers.

And it is that through her Instagram account, the former actress shares each of her projects to her more than four million followers, who have supported her since she decided to move away from the TV forums.

Related news

The Colombian-born star had his first opportunity on TV in 2003, thanks to the second season of “Protagonistas de novela”, a program dedicated to searching for acting talent by recruiting young people, on the Telemundo network.

Since then, the star has consolidated within the famous Spanish-speaking network as he worked in soap operas such as “Corazón valiente”, “Santa diabla”, “Villa paraiso”, “La fan”, and his last appearance, “Milagros de navidad” in 2017.

Since then, the name of the blue-eyed woman was immediately placed in the taste of viewers, since her talent and beauty led her to work alongside great stars such as Rafael Amaya and Danna García, to name a few.

Within his personal life, Duque’s heart has been highly valued by great gallants, as he has had romances with celebrities such as Julian Gil, Carlos Ponce and Christian Carabias, the latter being the father of his eldest son.

Today, the actress has been married to businessman Jay Adkins since 2017, and their love was consummated with the arrival of their beautiful daughters: Luna and Skie, who have stolen the love of fans on their social networks.

Studies of Ximena Duque

Right at the peak of her acting career, Ximena Duque decided to put aside the glamor of acting forums and bet on an entrepreneurial life, which has given her very good results.

Through social networks, the 36-year-old Colombian star has always shared her luxurious life that she has with her family, as well as the amount of trips she takes with her husband.

It is worth mentioning that the star came from the hand of her mother to Miami when she was very young, and since her arrival in the United States, she began her studies as an actress and diction to neutralize accents.

The star has changed her life a lot since her arrival in Miami. Photo: IG / ximenaduque

And it is that her Colombian accent brought her some problems to be able to stand out in the world of TV, because she is not hired for her way of speaking and she was forced to take it off.

However, the businesses began to attract her attention when she decided to start a beauty business next to the actor Carlos Ponce when they were still a couple, which was called: “Duchess and Duque”, located in the area of ​​the Design District in the south of Florida.

Since then, the star discovered a new world in business, which today have given her the great quality of life that she leads alongside her husband and children.

Fortuna by Ximena Duque

The star of “The Queen of the South” has increased the zeros of his bank account to continue within the world of beauty and cosmetology, as he has approached the experts to specialize.

It was in September 2019 when he started a new adventure with the sale of beauty products, by joining a multilevel company in partnership, a project that has been very profitable.

The same star has shared that he has had very good earnings since he decided to leave the world of acting, because just a few months after starting his business he was able to triple his fortune.

It is no secret to anyone that his life is a true paradise, Photo: IG / ximenaduque

Follow the Heraldo USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE