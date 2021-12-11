Ximena Navarrete gives birth to her first baby. There are pictures!

Last Wednesday, December 8, the exMiss Universe Ximena Navarrete gave birth to her first daughter and shared some details within her social networks, something that has undoubtedly moved many of her followers.

After months of waiting, last Wednesday the former Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete gave birth to her first daughter and shared some details of this important event for her.

After several attempts, the model Guadalajara was able to fulfill the dream of becoming a mother and both she and her husband Juan Carlos Valladares decided that the baby would be born in San Luis Potosí, where he is from.

The little girl is called Ximena, like her mother and weighed 3,970 kilograms and was 52 centimeters tall.

It may interest you: Not only Today! Former driver of Ventaneando faces the virus

Fortunately, both reported in good health after the Birth that was long awaited.

The model’s happiness is so much that they already presented the first photographs of the little girl on their social networks.

Welcome my girl! I love you with all my soul. My entire universe. Thanks God. #XimenaValladaresNavarrete 3. 970 kilos of pure love! “, He wrote on his Instagram account.

It should be noted that for Ximena Navarrete it was not easy to become a mother, since in 2018 she suffered an abortion and even she and her partner separated.

However, now, with a treatment, they have achieved pregnancy again and now she is in the best stage of her life.

Hours before the baby was born, Ximena herself made use of her social networks to celebrate that she had reached the 40th week of pregnancy.

And it is that for the model, each week was a great reason for joy, since as we mentioned earlier in 2018 she suffered the loss of a baby and after treatment and the advice of specialists, she was able to get pregnant again.

The path to becoming a mother was not easy at all, however, neither she nor her husband lost faith that they would ever make it.

It is quite tiring, the truth is that those of us who have gone through this know that it is a very tiring process, but as I have always said, there is light at the end of the road, there are many things that can be done, so you have to be very patient “He revealed in a live broadcast on his networks.

On the other hand, last Monday, in a dynamic of questions and answers, the model shared with her followers through social networks that in the first trimester of her pregnancy she presented a complication, which was resolved without any setback.