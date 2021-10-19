Disappointing fate for the first season of ‘Y: The Last Man’. The FX series, which in Spain we can see through Disney +, may not have a second season. Showrunner Eliza Clark herself has been in charge of breaking the news on her Twitter account.

“” We have learned that we will no longer be collaborating with FX on Hulu for the second season of ‘Y: The Last Man,’ “Clark said in a statement. The series is in full airing of its first season, which premiered on September 13 and has premiered eight episodes out of a total of 10.

We cannot know if the chain has made the decision based on its audience, since the fiction is broadcast on streaming platforms throughout the world and there is no official data on the number of viewers. What is clear is that it is not making much noise on social networks and that most of the reviews that could be read at its premiere were not very positive (ours, however, was).

They are looking for a new chain

In any case, Eliza Clark does not plan to give up and assures that they are looking for a new home for the series. “Never in my life have I been so committed to a story, and there is still so much to tell,” he says in his statement. “FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we are saddened that ‘Y: The Last Man’ will not continue on FX on Hulu. But we know someone out there is going to be lucky enough to stay with this team and this history”.

The showrunner explained how special the project has been for her, with a large female presence in the cast and crew, in keeping with her premise. Based on the comics written by Brian K. Vaughan and drawn by Pia Guerra, ‘Y: The Last Man’ is the story of Yorick and his monkey, the only surviving Y-chromosome mammals on the face of the Earth after all cisgender men die at once for no apparent reason.

“‘Y: The Last Man’ is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity. We have had a team made up of brilliant artists of various genres, guided by women in almost every corner of our production.. Producers, screenwriters, directors, cinematographers, art directors, costume designers, action scene coordinators, and more. It’s the most collaborative, creatively satisfying, and precious thing I’ve ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end. “

Clark concludes his text by assuring that they are “committed to finding Y’s new home” and adds the hashtag #YLivesOn (“And he will continue living”). The last time a series team organized such a campaign was when NBC canceled ‘Manifest’, although it had the advantage of being one of the most viewed series on Netflix, which ended up rescuing it.