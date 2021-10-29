Yadhira Carrillo disappeared, sick? Divorced? | Instagram

Is she sick? In the middle of a divorce? Yadhira Carrillo’s followers and the media have speculated about what could be happening with the 49-year-old actress, this after she has been missing from the public eye since more than three weeks ago.

After Yadhira Carrillo has not been seen in the Oriente Prison where she had been captured every week since the arrest of her husband Juan Collado more than two years ago, the rumors about what could be happening with the actress and businesswoman did not wait .

The strongest rumor indicates that Yadhira Carrillo could be protecting himself, since they assure, could have something to do with the businesses that currently keep Inés “N” and her husband out of the country. According to Arguende TV, there are some documents that do not take long to come out which state that there were businesses between Yadhira Carrillo, Galilea Montijo and Inés; being the ones who sign and not their husbands and that these documents could compromise them.

Based on this, it is said that Carrillo would be avoiding being questioned by the media about this situation and even that he would be looking for a way to protect himself from the possibility of an investigation against him.

On the other hand, some are concerned about the health of the beautiful actress, since before she stopped being seen, she shared that she had depression and that stress and anguish had triggered Ménnière’s syndrome.

However, the one who could disprove some speculations was the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who shared on television that before the disappearance of Yadhira Carrillo, he began to contact her and question her about what was happening.

Yadhira responded to Gustavo Adolfo and indicated that she was devastated by a family situation, but the journalist shared that he could not say what it was about out of respect for the famous; however, he did speak of Juan Collado.

The journalist claimed to have questioned Yadhira about whether he was divorcing the lawyer and former Lety Calderón, as some media have mentioned, something that he flatly denied.

Infante assures that Carrillo told him that Juan Collado needs her more than ever, that he would never leave him because he is the man of her life and her great love. The actress shared that this was surely said because she has not been captured in the prison, but hinted that she has come; however, what he has stopped doing is giving interviews.