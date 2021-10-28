Ex-host of Hoy disappeared? They relate her to Inés “N” | AP

The former host of the Hoy Program, Yadhira Carrillo has raised concern and speculation after not being seen by the media in public for more than three weeks.

The rumors and concern have not been long in coming, because for more than two years her husband Juan Collado was arrested, Yadhira Carrillo has always been seen week after week visiting and bringing food to her husband to the Oriente Prison, where the media take the opportunity to greet her and interview her, she always talks about her difficult situation.

But now, the news is different, that the former telenovela actress on Televisa “has disappeared”, because she has not been seen visiting the lawyer in prison or in another place or on social networks, something that is being very suspicious.

Not even the news of the departure of his nephew Saúl Carillo Manríquez a few days ago after a serious mishap with a train has made Yadhira appear on social networks or the media to express his feelings and that of his family in these difficult moments.

Meanwhile, Daniel Quiroz from Arguende TV has a theory, as he assures that some investigations have yielded what could be the cause of the “disappearance” of Yadhira Carrillo, since supposedly, some documents would link her closely with Inés “N” and Galilea Montijo in businesses that have the former driver of Ventaneando in trouble.

The journalist commented that the names of the famous women appear directly in these documents and not those of their husbands, so that justice would go directly between them and Gali and Yadhira would also be in trouble, not just Inés.

The close friendship between Galilee is no secret to anyone, Yadhira Carrillo and Inés and indeed social networks have witnessed luxurious travels and a unique lifestyle among these beautiful and famous women.

However, and despite the rumors, the one who has shown up is Hoy’s host, Galilea Montijo, who assures that she always shows her face through thick and thin and that she will not run away as they say. she has nothing to hide.

Rumors indicate that Gali and her husband could leave Mexico very soon, this to avoid the consequences of a possible investigation against them and intensified after it was said that the host and actress would be requesting permission from Televisa and Hoy to leave the The rest of the year.

Subsequently, the resignation of Fernando Reina Iglesias from his public position was announced arguing his wife’s health problems as a result of Covid-19; while Galilea comments that it is to go for another public position.