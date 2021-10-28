Why did you want to join this initiative?

Maria Jose: I definitely believe that it is very important to create awareness among the entire Mexican community that medicine is very advanced for the control of certain diseases, certain viruses and bacteria. It is important that we are well informed, with the right people and ignore malicious people and that is why I wanted to join this initiative, because accurate information is what really matters in this campaign.

Yahir: I wanted to join because we definitely have to be more of us who are vaccinated, the people who can go out without taking so many risks so that we can reactivate everything we are looking for: to be one hundred percent in the theaters, to be able to have shows, to be able to return not only to this but to other trades that have been so damaged by all this and, of course, to take care of ourselves much more.

What does your participation consist of?

MJ: Actually I am one more voice of the people. I am the voice of many Mexicans who have many doubts about this pandemic. Everything has happened so fast and information runs from one side to another so fast that it often escapes us. So, faced with these doubts, we decided that it be part of this voice of the people and of the concerns of the people so that the experts can answer them.

AND: In asking questions of the doctors. They are the most common questions, the ones we all wonder the most. We try to get an answer from two doctors who are super specialized in this subject and who give us simple, broad and concrete answers about the pros and cons of vaccines, that there are no cons, they are pure pros, really, but it is what many of us think. So it is about clarifying all those doubts.

Why is it so important for Mexicans to become aware of the importance of being vaccinated?

MJ: As parents, myself at least, I want to do everything I can to make sure my daughter is healthy and protected from preventable diseases. The diseases that vaccines prevent precisely can be dangerous or even fatal, especially in children or babies who are still very young and have not made their antibodies. I believe that vaccination is one of the best ways we can protect ourselves from diseases that could harm not only us, but the community at large.

AND: First it is important for health; also because it is important that we absolutely take care of ourselves. This has been a very serious problem and I feel that there have been many doubts regarding vaccines: that if one is better than the other, that they can kill us. One of the questions asked if it could give autism. It is important to clear those doubts because, definitely, health comes first. In addition, we need to return to our jobs, reactivate the economy, and reactivate as a society. That is why it is important.

Yahir. (Courtesy Seitrack.)

What can you say to people who are still hesitant to get vaccinated or not?

MJ: If you don’t get vaccinated, not only can you get infected but you can also pass deadly infectious diseases to your people. I think it is one of the serious threats to global health, this rejection of the vaccine.

AND: The important thing is to think about ourselves and those around us. That the information is reliable, that it is from people who have studied and are prepared on this issue. In this initiative that we are doing, all the doubts are being answered by people who are super prepared and who have many studies in all this. And those people are inviting people to get vaccinated. I think it is important that we keep an eye on it, coco, that we are intelligent and that we do it for ourselves and for our families.

Why did you decide to get vaccinated?

MJ: I decided to get vaccinated not only for myself but for my family, for the people I love, for my daughter, for the economy of my country, for my work, for the people who work with me and for me. I think it is a social responsibility to do so. If the authorities are giving faith that this works and that it can prevent the death not only of you, but of your loved ones, that’s why I do it. And not only for that reason I put the Covid one on; I have also been vaccinated against different diseases.

AND: Because I believed. I thought I was going to be fine, I trusted that everything was going to be fine, that I was going to be healthy, that I was going to have less risk of being infected and infecting my family.