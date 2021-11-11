Yahir, known for his participation in the First Generation of the singing reality show ‘La Academia’ on TV Azteca, is living “a real nightmare” after learning that her firstborn, Tristan Othón Fierros, has made the decision to join the OnlyFans subscription video service as an erotic star.

A few days ago, the 23-year-old, made his bisexuality public at the same time that he expressed your wishes about dedicating yourself to the porn industry and that, even, is going out with a boy.

“At 19 I began to see that several men caught my attention and I had my first sexual relationship, I liked it and I said: ‘It also feels good father’; I am bisexual and I love myself as I am. I made a porn video with a partner that I have and i’m looking at the option of being a porn starI’m going to dedicate myself to that and let go of the things that have tied me since I was a child, stop being the son of a famous person and do what I want, “he revealed to TVNotas where, in addition, he announced that he did not have the support of his father.

Before the statements of his son, Yahir was already questioned by the program ‘Hoy’ and argued that Tristán has serious addiction problems and that he is now suffering a strong relapse after going through several rehabilitation centers.

“It is very sad to learn that this addiction problem is leading him to do such strong things,” he said.

According to his version of events, the young man has opened a channel on the payment platform to finance his addictions, and has also made it clear that Tristan’s sexual orientation it does not bother him “at all”, since he only cares about his well-being.

“That he is bisexual to me, the truth does not bother me at allWhat it is is the question of how he exposes himself, that he has no filters, that he lets himself go with absolutely everything and asks me to be his accomplice and I cannot support him in that, he asks me, that I know support it, I can not support him either with the ideas of being a porn actor or with the ideas of continuing to take drugs”, He sentenced.

Finally, Yahir reiterated to his son that he loves him, but said that being with him requires discipline and invited him to look for a job.

“Being with me requires effort, being with me requires discipline, being with me requires being sober and working hard. That means being with me. He has all my love, with all my support, he has always had it, but right now definitely with all this, the only thing I see is that Tristan needs to work, has never had a job, “he said.

Tristán Yahir Othón Fierros, is the result of Yahir’s youth relationship with Jacqueline Fierros, it should be noted that the singer’s ex-partner is not a public figure and rarely appears on cameras.

