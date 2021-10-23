This home video surveillance camera offers a panoramic view whose framing you can manage from your mobile, since it is motorized. It also records unforeseen noises.

One more WiFi camera? Yes because, on a global level, it does not provide any novelty or extra benefit that is not common in other cameras of its category; It is not one more because … we will argue later.

Discreet

Very discreet both in shape and size (only 10.5 cm high!) And in color (black), the Yale Indoor WiFi Camera Pan & Tilt is a motorized IP or WiFi camera, meaning that you can control your Frame remotely from a mobile device. In this sense, your lens moves both in portrait and landscape mode, always showing a panoramic image on your mobile or tablet. Specifically, the ability to rotate in horizontal mode is from 0 to 355 degrees, while in vertical mode the fork is between -5 and -80 degrees.

In the lower area we find the speaker and two separate ethernet and MicroUSB ports for connection by network cable and power supply, respectively. On the top, the motorized rotating lens and a slot for a MicroSD card along with the reset button. At the base is located the bracket to fix the camera to the wall or ceiling using a mounting plate that comes standard.

Since it includes a microphone and a loudspeaker, you can have a conversation with whoever is in its coverage area (or talk to a pet) and receive the answers from the interlocutor; This is what is called two-way communication. Of course, this includes that, while you see what the camera ‘sees’ on your mobile, you also receive the sounds it records.

Privacy

In terms of privacy, it allows the lens to be blocked physically and virtually through the associated app, and with regard to security in transmissions, the company ensures that these enjoy high protection requirements against the eyes of others. But in addition, these audio and video streams can be protected by end-to-end encryption using the Yale View app.

Benefits

This panoramic and motorized Yale camera provides a Full HD 1080p resolution, 16x digital zoom, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, offers night vision with a coverage of up to 10 m, has an alarm-siren, performs intelligent monitoring (if it detects that someone passes by, automatically follows their path) and does not depend on subscriptions since it records the events on a MicroSD card (up to 256 GB) to access them for free.

In action

An LED on the lens, if it is green, indicates that the camera is operational and recording; if it is red, the camera is still active but does not record anything. Of course, the camera sends notifications to defined mobiles when it notices unforeseen movement or sound.

Your mobile app

The Yale View app is an indissoluble part of this home security system. Available for Android and iOS, it proposes, for the initial configuration, to identify the camera by means of a QR code printed on the bottom of the camera and synchronize it with the WiFi network. Then it is essential to insert a MicroSD card so that you can record the images and sounds. Other general options offered by the application are the possibility of naming the room where the camera is located, setting the recording hours, setting when you want the integrated siren-alarm to be activated and allowing it to be linked to an external alarm of the company itself.

Through this application you have access to live vision and hearing, to the directional control of the lens, it allows you to speak and hear from a distance, and access the history of the recordings. All captures are archived in order of date; in turn, the so-called Historical Record invites you to move around a time axis to locate previous recordings.

Gadget opines

With the simplest of installation and configuration, the Yale Indoor WiFi Camera Pan & Tilt cannot be blamed for anything, serious or minor: everything it does, it does well. The video quality that reaches the mobile is quite good in general and detailed and sharp in particular. The colors are quite real, not so at night, whose night mode only records in grayscale, even and everything, also with enough quality. The zoom is perfectly avoidable because, from the first approach, the image is filled with noise. The lens movements are quick in response once the order is issued from the mobile and also precise. The siren generates a maximum volume of 90 db, more than enough to scare people or animals; however, the volume can be adjusted manually.

Yale has opted for this camera to register the images exclusively locally, on a MicroSD card, without the possibility of storing them in the cloud. It is an option as respectable and defensible as the one proposed by other manufacturers, to archive locally and in the cloud or only in the cloud. In principle, a local storage would be safer from unwanted intrusions, however, if someone enters your house and takes the camera, you would not have the possibility of having proof of what happened.

As for the mobile application, it is not one of the virtues of this system. We find it complicated to configure in some sections. For example, locating such a setting that we have forgotten where it was can get fed up, or the management of recordings. No, the app is not as intuitive as it should be. Another ‘but’ of this WiFi camera is that the motor that directs the lens is not exactly silent.

Back to the beginning, the Yale Indoor WiFi Camera Pan & Tilt is not just another WiFi camera for three reasons. First, in terms of sensitivity: we have found its ability to detect movement and sound to, if you want, the smallest limits fantastic, as well as its effectively intelligent tracking mode. Second, this camera is from a company with accredited and long experience in security matters, a factor that, when we talk about monitoring what you already love the most, must be taken into account. And third, that it can be part of a surveillance and security structure made up of other products from the same company (CCTV system, connected lock, other models of cameras, etc.), which provides more convenience on a day-to-day basis.

If you are looking for a home surveillance camera with a built-in battery, that is suitable for outdoors or that stores recordings in the cloud, the Yale Indoor WiFi Camera Pan & Tilt cannot be among your candidate products; But if you are looking for a model within its segment, it is an option that, according to its price, should be on your list of favorites.

69 euros

www.yalelock.es