Two presence and door opening sensors, together with a numeric keypad and a management hub make up this kit to be able to live, both inside and outside the home, with an extra peace of mind.

Yale is one of the most prestigious brands in the world of security. If it does not sound like you at all, take a look around you and you will surely find locks, safes or simple padlocks with their emblem. 180 years of experience guarantee it. Some time ago, Yale launched a very interesting smart lock (whose test you have here) as part of its fledgling initiative to enter the field of smart home security online. Today, the company has a wide portfolio of products in this regard that includes indoor and outdoor IP and video surveillance cameras, alarms / siren, digital peepholes, etc. It also has smart plugs and up to 40 accessories or related and connectable devices, as well as predefined kits. By the way, in this security scenario we are talking about, we refer to a home as the ideal place for its installation and operation, although they are also perfectly valid elements for a small and medium-sized office.

A basic kit

The Yale Keypad Starter Kit has passed through the Gadget Lab. It consists of a presence sensor specialized in pets, another sensor for accesses (doors, windows, etc.), a numeric keypad and a hub that manages these devices and how many you add. to the structure of your house. We see them one by one.

With the name of AC-PetPIR, is a presence sensor specialized in pets. It has a coverage of about 12 m in length from an angle of 110o and, indeed, when it identifies a moving body (or object) that exceeds 27 kg, it will sound the alarm. Therefore, it is perfect for homes where a small cat or dog resides to avoid false alarms.

The sensor for doors, windows and accesses in general is called AC DC. It consists of two independent pieces that have to be installed contiguously, one in the frame and the other in the door or hatch as such. They work by magnetism, so that when this property is cut between them, when separated, they report what happened and the alarm will be triggered.

The third component of this kit is the Keyboard Sync (AC-KP). Its function is to activate or deactivate the alarm system by physical means, that is, by typing a numeric code. It also has a panic mode: if you press the two buttons next to zero that show similar icons, it activates the alarm immediately. Likewise, it supports two security modes: partial and complete; its configuration is done through the associated mobile app.

The installation method of these three mentioned components is similar: after uninstalling their respective rear covers, they are screwed to the wall, door or base where it is needed.

And the fourth item in this kit is the overall coordination hub (IA-Hub). It is responsible for controlling the entire structure of security elements among themselves and allows interaction with the registered user (s) so that, through their mobile, they can control the system and access the information it issues.

An important detail is that these elements have an anti-tamper system: if someone tries to break or uninstall them, the alarm is activated automatically.

Details of interest

As said, by means of the mobile you control the system to activate or deactivate it, you access its configuration and event history, and, whenever the alarm is activated, you will receive an alert in real time, wherever you are, so that you act accordingly.

It also has a very useful geolocation function, as it reminds you to activate the alarm when you leave home.

This security platform is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and also with the Philips Hue lighting system so that, for example, certain lights turn on when an unforeseen presence is detected. It also has an app for Apple Watch.

Gadget opines

The Yale Keypad Starter Kit is a basic security set using a deterrent technique: if someone else tries or manages to enter our house, a strident alarm will ‘invite’ them to give up their efforts. Deterrent motivation that also includes two stickers that come in the kit and that, once installed outdoors, inform that the home has a smart security system signed by Yale.

The elements that make up this kit stand out for their sober aesthetics (so that they are disguised with the decoration) and consistent construction, from very good quality plastics. The mechanical elements (mainly the keys) also convey robustness.

Its physical installation has no more secret than a bit of skill (screwing) and common sense: it is of little use to locate the presence sensor in a place where it is partially covered, for example. In any case, the sales pack contains very clear graphic instructions.

The configuration of the hub, of the components with it and of the entire structure with the mobile application is also fast and within the reach of all audiences. This app offers different customization options for the functions to adapt its operation to the requirements of each space and user. We have not had any problem of error in the operation or lack of connectivity between all the devices. The delay between the alarm sounding and the corresponding alert being received on the mobile never takes more than 10 seconds.

Having said all this, what we liked the most about this system is that it is an expandable solution whenever and however you want, without missing any essential element for home security: up to 40 devices are available. As we mentioned at the beginning, we find in the Yale Smart Home catalog everything from indoor and outdoor cameras to smoke detectors (which also identifies movement or a change in temperature), autonomous panic buttons, additional outdoor sirens, etc. A home security platform (or for SMEs) completely tailored and under the premise of “do it yourself”. This complete diversity of accessories under the same brand also provides extra confidence and comfort, for controlling everything from a single app.

And we have mentioned the term “trust”. When we talk about security, with everything that happens on the order of the day in terms of intrusions, robberies and squats, the fact that a company with the experience and prestige of Yale is behind our security system for the home, indeed, is a factor. to keep in mind.

www.yalelock.es