Yalitza Aparicio rose to international fame in 2018 with her participation in Rome – 99%, however, not everything has been popularity and glory since then. The 27-year-old actress has run into enormous obstacles that, although difficult, she has managed to face and overcome. Through his official channel on YouTube, Aparicio She shared a video a few days ago about her experiences in the makeup area, confessing that her skin tone has caused her to suffer from some inconveniences in the industry. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Tenoch Huerta condemns racism in department stores

On Rome, Yalitza played Cleo, a young domestic helper for a middle-class family in Mexico City. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, this film works as a story of the capital in the seventies, focusing on the life of a woman of indigenous origin who lives difficult times not only personal, but also social. For her performance, Aparicio was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress and obtained multiple recognitions around the world, becoming the world star that she is right now.

From the beginning, the fame of Yalitza Aparicio it was fraught with controversy. Its origins germinated the worst of racism and classism in social networks, revealing many Mexicans who refused to look at a non-white person at the top of the show. Now, the actress talks again about the misfortunes she experienced as a result of her skin color, this time focused on her time in the makeup area. You can read his recent statements below:

We invite you to read: Fans defend Jodie Turner-Smith for playing Anne Boleyn on HBO Max series

I went through times when they would always put a different makeup on me to call it that, very different from my skin tone. That is why I was walking around, looking for someone to adapt to. I felt like it was complicated because there weren’t many people with my skin tone. So it was very complicated for the makeup artists because they did not have it within the tones they handled.

Gerardo Parra, the makeup artist who accompanies Yalitza During the video, he also offered a reflection on brown skin in the industry:

I don’t understand why people, society in general, have this concept of beauty in fair skin, I guess it’s history. We still have that belief, that white skin … no. Let’s get that thing out of our heads. The brunette skin tone can be highlighted with an orange, it can be highlighted with a red and it looks spectacular. The joke is to get rid of that idea of ​​whitening our skin. I don’t know if you’ve noticed but there are so many skin whitening products on the market … why? The joke is to adapt the makeup to each skin type.

Yalitza Aparicio continues to rise as one of the most important figures in Mexican cinema in recent years. Racism is a very present defect in Mexican society, but it is a pleasure to know that there are great activists out there fighting for the rights of the marginalized; we can be part of the change, an essential detail to achieve a more just society. We hope that Yalitza stay at the top and continue to generate reflections among your compatriots and beyond.

The most recent project of Yalitza Aparicio it was The Coyote and the Iguana, play in which he teamed up with Los Semilleros Creativos de Teatro. The staging was premiered last night at the National Auditorium and was part of the great community culture event “I have a dream”, promoted by the Ministry of Culture. We hope that the future is full of projects for the actress.

The next movie from Yalitza it is Presences, Mexican horror and suspense film by Luis Mandoki. It has a premiere scheduled for 2022.

You may also be interested in: Shang-Chi: Simu Liu shares message from Chinese fans