Yalitza Aparicio now poses for a famous men's magazine

The famous actress Mexican Yalitza Aparicio has recently shared some photographs of her collaboration with the men’s magazine “Bad Hombre”, something that undoubtedly surprised her loyal fans quite a bit.

As you can see, the Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio continues to gain popularity in the entertainment industry.

And it is that her participation in the film “Roma”, with Alfonso Cuarón, put her in the middle of the spotlight and now she dazzles as a model.

This is how his most recent work has attracted attention when posing for the men’s magazine “Bad Hombre”, however, it is worth mentioning that it is not like Playbqy, but it is a publication dedicated to gentlemen that gives advice on style, beauty and art.

The Oaxacan actress shared her participation on her official Instagram account and said she was enjoying every moment.

He shared a series of seven photos, from the cover that is part of the edit for the Skin subtitle, to him behind the scenes of the photo shoot.

Although the main photograph gives an illusion that Yalitza, the former primary school teacher, wears only sparkling stones from head to toe and has just come out of the sea, as her skin looks damp.

In the backstage we can see that she is actually wearing a brown CEA dress from ZIIROPA underneath and high lace-up boots.

Being true to her image, the actress did not use accessories and wore an extremely natural outfit, in addition, the production opted for petrol blue shadows and nude lips, while her black hair and skin shone from the water.

On the other hand, in an interview for the magazine, conducted by Alejando Peregrina, she relates that at the beginning, due to all the cultural baggage, it was difficult for her to wear certain clothes.

I brought this concept acquired from all the subliminal messages transmitted by the media that made me believe that I could not use certain colors or patterns or that there were clothes that did not suit me and on the way of this walk I have allowed myself to say we are not going to decide that something is not left to us if we do not experiment, “confessed the actress.

In addition, she admitted that they have told her on more than one occasion that she does not wear luxury brand clothing, since she is indigenous, however, she believes that the garments will not change their essence.