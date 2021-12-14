It was in 2017 when Yalitza Aparicio was signed by Alfonso Cuarón to star in one of the most important films of Mexican origin in the film industry, “Roma”, and since then her life has taken a 180º turn.

The star was only 24 years old when her incredible performance led her to be considered by the academy and was even nominated in the category of best actress alongside big stars of international stature.

Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Glenn Close and Lady Gaga were the stars who accompanied her in the contest, being the first of them to snatch the statuette from her.

Since then, the life of the actress of Mexican origin has undergone a real change, as she went from a humble home in her native Oaxaca to a true residence in the United States.

Although she has not appeared on the big screen since the short “Daughters of Witches”, the actress has exploited her popularity and talent in different organizations to improve the lives of indigenous women.

She has also been an ambassador for Unicef ​​to defend the rights and life of indigenous women in her native country, as well as continue her training as an actress.

It is worth mentioning that Yalitza has been the cover and image of major international brands and publications, such as Dior and Variety, as she has been a true inspiration for everyone.

And he is the other star, he has had to face discrimination from his compatriots who continually question his talent and his career, but he has managed to cope with criticism.

28th birthday

A few days ago, the “Cleo” interpreter managed to turn the sun number 28, and celebrated them in style in the company of her loved ones and showed it off on her Instagram account.

“28 years old !! ?????? 12/11/93… Thank you to life, for having given me so much, that my #family be # eternal… ”, was the text that accompanied a series of images.

In the photographs that the Hollywood star shared, Yalitza appeared next to her mother, grandmother and sister, who were in charge of organizing a party for her on her special day.

In addition, the actress celebrated alongside the rest of her family, which has accompanied her in her turbulent career, and they applauded the young woman by singing “Las mañanitas” and waiting for the actress to blow out the candles on her cake.

But that was not all, because they also broke a traditional birthday piñata, and it was celebrities such as Ana Brenda Contreras, Mon Laferte, Alejandro Sanz and more, some of the celebrities who congratulated Aparicio.

The celebration was shared by the actress on Instagram. Photo: IG / yalitzaapariciomtz

