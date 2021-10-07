The Oaxacan actress Yalitza Aparicio returns to the sets.

After her debut in Alfonso Cuarón’s film, ‘Roma’ and after learning about her talents as a singer, many of us wondered when the 27-year-old actress would return to acting and is finally back with ‘Hijas de brujas’, the first short scored by Yalitza Aparicio when we have the information.

Although he had already announced his return to the big screen with ‘Presencias’, a film by Luis Mandoki, as well as a series in production with Ester Exposito, there is still a long way to go before its premiere and that is why while you wait, you can see more of Yalitza in this short film.

‘Hijas de brujas’, the short by Yalitza Aparicio and Dolores Heredia inspired by Mexican traditions

With a duration of just over 11 minutes, this footage is part of the series ‘Bite Size Halloween – Huluween’, from the streaming platform and production company Hulu.

The production was directed by Faride Schroeder, with whom Aparicio had already worked before, although not in a film and also has the participation of Dolores Heredia (who was singled out in a controversy around Yalitza), so it is a feast of performances with these two Mexicans in the frame.

The short by Yalitza Aparicio shows a young mother who brings her newborn to Mexico for the first time to carry out an ancient ritual that connects her with her family in an unexpected way.

The recording of this production was made in 2021 in Juchitepec and Parque Ocotal, both locations in the State of Mexico and is one of the best stories to inaugurate the Day of the Dead season.

The script was in charge of Karen Acosta, Mario Muñoz and Faride Schroeder himself, inspired by the experiences of Acosta’s grandmother, seeking to highlight local traditions and the role of women in Mexico.

Where to see the short film by Yalitza Aparicio for free

As we mentioned, ‘Daughters of witches’ is a Hulu production and is already available in it. However, their access is exclusive to the United States.

Although Disney has already announced that it plans its next release in Mexico and Latin America, you don’t have to wait for it to happen to see the Yalitza Aparicio short.

This is because the platform decided to publish ‘Daughters of witches’ on its YouTube channel and at no cost. To save you the search, here we leave it complete and with subtitles.

Source: Excelsior