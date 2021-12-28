Its “Game” mode further emphasizes the location of individual audible effects and enhances the player’s environment for an immersive gaming experience.

Despite its small size (600 x 64 x 94 mm), the Yamaha SR-C20A is an ideal solution to enjoy video games at the highest level. More than a sound bar, it is a true home entertainment center with which you will enjoy any audio content, especially games. Designed to offer spectacular virtual surround sound, reproducing sound effects from any direction (left, right, center and rear), it stands out for incorporating the game mode. Thanks to it, it is able to further emphasize the location of individual audible effects and improve the player’s environment, achieving an immersive gaming experience.

Powerful and balanced sound

Specifically, the Yamaha SR-C20A has a dual 75 mm (3-inch) subwoofer inside, capable of producing rich and thunderous bass. Added to which are two 46mm woofers for the left and right channels that, together, achieve a powerful and well-balanced sound from the lowest to the highest range and with an output power of 100 watts.

Clarity in the dialogues

In addition, the SR-C20A has the Clear Voice function that improves the audio of the dialogue of the games and the movies, identifying them and prioritizing the volume of the voices to raise them above the music or special effects.

No cables in between

In the same way, it incorporates Bluetooth technology, so it is capable of wirelessly reproducing sound from all compatible devices, such as: a computer, smartphone or tablet. And to further optimize the audio, it allows you to choose between different modes (music, movies, games or TV), each providing the necessary elements to adapt to the content that is being played.

Control app

The Yamaha SR-C20A is compatible with the free Sound Bar Remote control app. Available both for devices with Android and iOS operating systems, it allows you to manage, intuitively and from your smartphone or tablet, functions such as the selection of the different audio modes, volume or power on and off.

259 euros

