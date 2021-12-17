The brand’s exclusive Listening Care function optimally corrects the sound balance based on volume.

Minimalist, compact and state-of-the-art, these headphones have been designed to adapt to both the user and the surrounding environment at all times, in order to improve sound and protect hearing.

Listening care

Specifically, the TW-E3B stand out for being equipped with Yamaha’s exclusive Listening Care technology. It is based on the characteristics of the human ear, which is more sensitive to some frequencies (notes) and less to others, being able to better perceive the mids and voices. Thus, there are certain frequencies that are heard worse at low volume, so the listener tends to turn it up to appreciate them, putting hearing at risk.

To alleviate this effect, the system calibrates the music and, at the same time, the surrounding noise, adjusting the levels and equalization to achieve an optimal balance at any volume. As a result, a natural sound is obtained, easy to listen to at low volume and a reduction, therefore, of the hearing fatigue that occurs due to excessive levels.

Completely wireless and stable sound

The firm has equipped its new headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, being compatible, in addition to the usual SBC and AAC sound standards, with the aptX codec, capable of increasing sound quality. And all this thanks to the inclusion of the advanced Qualcomm Audio SoC (System-on-a-chip) QCC3026 chip, which allows incorporating this sound mode in a space as small as that of headphones.

Likewise, they are compatible with the independent left / right communication offered by Qualcomm’s TrueWireless Stereo Plus system, which means that each headset can be connected simultaneously to the smartphone, with the consequent improvement in synchronization and savings of battery.

Immediate and intuitive use

The Yamaha TW-E3B have touch control, which allows you to perform most of the usual actions with respect to music and calls without having to access the phone. In this way, playing, pausing, controlling the volume or answering calls is the easiest thing to do, by tapping.

At the same time, it is possible to activate the mobile assistant Siri or Google Assistant and request by voice information about a song, the latest news, a specific call and other questions.

Perfect in-ear fit

Designed to offer great comfort and a perfect fit within the ear canal, these headphones are accompanied by four silicone adapters in different sizes (XS, S, M and L). Thanks to them, a more optimal seal is produced so that the listening is even higher quality, especially in terms of bass. Also, it has an effect on a higher insulation against ambient noise.

And if the user uses them on a rainy day or exercises with them, no problem because they offer IPX5 rating, which gives them resistance to water and sweat.

Up to 24 hours of music

For those who want to spend as much time as possible with their favorite songs, the TW-E3B headphones provide six hours of playback on a single charge.

In addition, the case they have not only serves to protect and transport them, but also to recharge them up to three times more, which allows for 24-hour operation. Said case recharges in approximately two hours via USB-C connection. The Yamaha TW-E3B are available in Spain in black and gray.

99 euros

www.yamaha-es.com