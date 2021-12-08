WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Yamileth Mercado wants to open 2022 as early as February, and face the best possible challengers, even wanting a unification.

Invited to the virtual conference “Coffee Tuesday” of the WBC, “Yeimi” Mercado assured that his representatives are making the necessary arrangements so that he can defend his world championship in February, and for this reason he continues to train in his native Chihuahua.

“The idea is to go to Tijuana in January to close my training with the Jackie Nava Team, whom I thank for the attention and the beautiful way in which they received me, and to be able to fight in February, and do at least two more fights during the year. , always looking for the best possible options, because I like challenges and I’m excited and excited to fight against the best available rivals ”, assured Mercado.

He clarified that there is no specific date or rival, although he warned that the options are to face his official challenger and former world champion, Catherine Pirri, unify with the WBO world champion, the undefeated French Segolene Lefebvre (who on November 20 was crowned beating the Mexican Paulette Valenzuela by points) or some other rival of the first classified.

“There are many strong fighters who have joined our division, such as ‘Barbie’ Juárez and ‘Loba’ Muñoz, and other young women who have been pushing very hard, we are going to fight with whoever adapts to the circumstances and negotiations. I like challenges, I like tough fights and difficult rivals “, he assured, and added that” it is time to lead our career with intelligence, look for the best options and face the best in due time. “

He ruled out facing Jackie Nava, training together, being part of the same work team and being gym companions every day.

Regarding his most recent fight, against Amanda Serrano, he considered it a great experience, which had its challenges, its difficulties up and down the ring and of course, its teaching.

“The fight against Amanda was a good and bad experience. I was coming from a complicated fight, there had been a lot of ‘hate’ on me in the networks all month before the fight, I was told that they would knock me out and that I was not at that level, I made a team change, I had the desire for a second championship in another division. I thank the Jackie Nava team, I felt very happy working with them, “he said, and recalled what happened above the ring.

“I felt very comfortable in the first half of the fight, then I suffered a head butt that bothered me in the second half that made me bleed. I felt indignation because we were ignored in the face of the attacks we suffered, but I am left with the good, maybe it was not the time to go up in the division, I am going down to my division, I have three defeats that have been due to titles and from each one I have learned . I have a great team and I have time to do great things, I am a young fighter, “she said.

Yamileth Mercado said she is happy because for the first time in five years, she will spend Christmas at home, with her family, without being in a strong preparation stage or on a diet.

And he thanked the fans for their support, wishing them happy holidays and that although they have been difficult times, even pain, he recommended enjoying these dates with those around us and who are our families, our support and encouragement.