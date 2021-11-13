Yanet García in her sports poses on video with Jen Selter | Instagram

The model regiomontana Yanet García assured that it was a dream to have a project with the American influencer Jen Selter And now it is reality, because they have even claimed to be great friends and now much more, since they live in the same city.

A couple of years ago, the Mexican driver, Yanet García, shared with all her followers a new project, which has to do with the healthy life she leads and the exercise she does every day to preserve her incredible figure.

Through social networks, the Monterrey, assured that she was at that time very happy to run a new exercise application, which she would have in collaboration with Jen Selter, an American model and influencer well known for leading a healthy life and sharing it with through his Instagram.

This is how practically every time we admire even a photograph or video in which both influencers appear.

This of course fills with sighs and raises the temperature of part of its millions of admirers as a whole, because without a doubt it has one of the best later charms.

This time we were able to appreciate them in a short video where at the beginning they are shown in bathrobes and later appear in tight sports outfits.

It should be noted that Yanet García is one of the women in show business who in a matter of seconds is able to turn on social networks with her flirty outfits that cover very little, letting her fervent admirers give themselves their good eyeball.

As expected, quickly the video of the models managed to get more than 160 thousand reactions of likes and endless comments.

The actress is also one of the spoiled girls in the middle of the show and this is thanks to the fact that she has no qualms about showing her turned attributes with all kinds of spicy clothes.

In addition, the model is an example to follow for millions of women, as she has shown that she does not need a man to stand out among others.

Even now he is living the life of his dreams and in the city that he wanted so much to live, so without a doubt he is happier than ever with everything he has achieved through the years and thanks to his great effort.