Yanet Gardía shows off her charms between plush and white lace | Instagram

The flirtatious Mexican model and businesswoman Yanet García shared content from her exclusive account once again, in it she is showing off her charms with a striking white lace and applications in addition to a plush stuffed animal.

In this video She shows with different poses some angles of her exquisite figure, there is no doubt that from whatever angle this beautiful model is seen she will always end up showing off.

On more than one occasion since Yanet Garcia He decided to open his account on the famous British platform for exclusive content, he has pampered his fans, through some videos where he wears these clothes, some quite varied.

Once she shares them on Instagram they will surely become more popular on her account, thus causing some of her fans to immediately subscribe to her OF account, this same technique has been applied by Noelia, only she invites her fans to your own Cherryland VIP platform.

A day ago, Yanet shared this video on her Instagram, where by the way she already has 2,230 publications, a large percentage of which are professional sessions that cause sighs among her 14.3 million followers.

In her video she is wearing some straps that pass between her charms, with some lace applications that barely cover her charms, on the part of her shoulders and her waist she has a kind of teddy bear that, seen from another perspective, would remind us of a beautiful angel.

Yanet Garcia He made reference to the fact that his video could be part of his content in OF, because he tagged his account in his publication, surely those who are subscribed to it will be able to find it or perhaps something with a little more discovered.

Despite the fact that the beautiful model and fitness coach is popular on Instagram, in this video some Internet users have questioned her if she offers something more than in OF, because on Instagram she already teaches a lot to see if it is worth the subscription.

Others have criticized her because she apparently does not share anything new, only the same type of videos that she has been sharing for a long time, as expected this type of comments could not be missing in her publication.

Although more fans love to see her even though she “repeats” the same videos with different clothes, it can also be seen in the comments.