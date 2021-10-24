Yanet García boasts how her great charms touch her | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García recently delighted her millions of followers with a flirty video where she boasts of her later charms while they give her an exquisite massage, leaving very little to the imagination.

The model and conductive He fell in love with all his fans with a compelling video with which he managed to raise their temperature to more than he could.

The Mexican model, actress, television presenter, influencer, coach and host, has revolutionized social networks thanks to her silhouette that makes anyone fall in love.

It should be noted that the host fell as a presenter of the weather and is known for being one of the most beautiful “Weather Girls” in Latin America.

However, García’s unparalleled beauty has led her to win millions of fans on the famous Instagram social network, since there the model shares photos and videos of her day-to-day life.

Due to its popularity in social networks, Yanet has attracted the attention of several brands to advertise it as influencer.

Yanet began her career in show business at 22 years of age in 2013 and in fact in that year the model participated in the casting of “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León” which is a contest prior to the national contest “Nuestra Belleza México ”.

However, the great leap to fame of the host took place in 2015, since there she began to work as a weather presenter, more commonly known as the “Weather Girl”.

The truth is that Yanet García has revealed on more than one occasion that her statuesque figure was very hard and constant work for her.

In fact, the model claimed that she decided to make a drastic change in her life more than 8 years ago when she began to have a healthier diet along with a series of exercises and constant visits to the gym.

This is how the influencer became a professional fitness coach in the official application of “Fitplan” and also currently has more than 14 million followers on Instagram.

In this social network the presenter is acclaimed for her unparalleled beauty which she is not afraid to show as she did in one of her most recent videos where she showed how she maintains her enormous posterior charms so perfect.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH YANET’S VIDEO.

You are the best @flavialanini, “wrote the model in the post.

In fact, on more than one occasion he has shared these types of videos, since he has presumed that it is thanks to this type of massage that he can have his charms even more perfect than they are.