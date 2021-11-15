Yanet García celebrates her birthday and receives a large bouquet of roses | Instagram

In Mexico, the ex weather girl Yanet García popularized her appearances as presenter of the Climate in the program “Gente Regia” and today she is one of the most beloved influencers and also a great admiration for millions of people.

The beautiful ex conductive of Televisa there is not a day in which the gazes of her followers are focused on her, because she constantly shares photos and videos making it clear that she has one of the best figures.

It is through her official Instagram account, where the influencer delights her fans beyond her power and raises their temperature.

The affection they have for him is so much that today, when he turns one more year of life, he received a large bouquet of flowers and a pretty cute balloon arrangement.

It’s my BIRTHDAY, “he wrote in the post.

These photos were shared this morning and as expected, they quickly caught the attention of their followers.

That is why with just a few hours of having shared the publication, so far it has more than 100,000 likes and endless comments where it is filled with congratulations and good wishes.

On the other hand, being a fitness model and having her own profile in Only Fans, it is normal that her feed on Instagram consists of photographs in which she appears posing in small clothes and swimsuits, which is why it is likely that these types of garments are the predominant ones in your closet.

And it is that on multiple occasions, Yanet García has become a trend by wearing flirty outfits, as happened with his last publication, where he is seen wearing an animal print swimsuit with zebra print.

The photograph attracted attention not only for the beauty of the driver, but also for the peculiarity of her swimsuit, which is actually a trikini, a piece that fuses the best of both styles of swimsuits, creating unique silhouettes and cuts at the same time. time that stylizes the figure.

Thus, with the help of a natural makeup with sparkles that highlight her features and a hairstyle with voluminous waves, Yanet García showed once again that wasting beauty is something natural for her, and that regardless of the season of the year, bathing suits risky will always be a success.