Yanet García delights fans with her figure full of sand | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García has managed to accelerate the hearts of his thousands of fans and this is thanks to a recent photograph that was shared yesterday on his official Instagram account.

The Mexican influencer once again and as usual, captured the eyes of everyone in her official accounts.

The popular influencer Mexican Yanet García, is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world by sharing a publication on her official Instagram account where she demonstrated her great beauty, which dazzled her followers.

It should be noted that a couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and workout routines to his more than 14 million fans.

It is there where he shares training videos as well as promotes various food products for body care.

However, as we mentioned at the beginning of the note, Yanet García, in her official account of the aforementioned social network of the little camera, shared a photograph where she can be seen lying on the sand wearing a small swimsuit that enhanced her unique figure.

In addition, this is how it was shown that the popular Aztec is one of the most beautiful women today.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

On the other hand, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later and after two years came his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo”.

It is not possible that the popularity that Yanet García has in his official accounts is extremely surprising, since every time he makes a publication his followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising his great figure as well as everything that share in them.

It should be noted that the photos in flirty and tiny outfits have become the favorites of the one who was one day presenter of the weather of the morning of Televisa, “Hoy”, where she surprised by announcing her departure.