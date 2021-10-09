Yanet García delights with her big curves from the window | Instagram

The influencer Yanet García has been seen from behind and with little clothing in a recent photograph that made his millions of followers nervous on various social networks where he undoubtedly managed to raise the temperature.

Once again Yanet García has caused a stir and this time it was with a recent publication on her official Instagram account, where she boasts her natural anatomy, covering her with very small garments leaving little to the imagination.

It should be noted that the model that is known by internet users as “the weather girl”And over the years he has conquered millions with his flirty publications that he constantly publishes.

In the photograph that we mentioned that she shared yesterday afternoon, you can see that she is outside her room and with the help of a window she manages to show off all her curves to the delight of her admirers, who have been captivated by its enormous physical beauty.

In this way, looking very natural, the famous Mexican is shown in a black crop top, her hair somewhat disheveled, she wears a light t9nga of white thread which enhances her prominent posterior charm, which she herself compares to a ‘peach ‘.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

And it is worth mentioning that the fitness girl is also a lover of the gym, a place where she has managed to mold her enviable figure thanks to her effort and dedication, to achieve position as one of the best bodies on social networks.

The publication already exceeds 223 thousand likes and thousands of comments that his followers have sent him, where he receives from loving declarations of love and endless compliments for his charms.

As you can see, Yanet continues her ascending step on social networks with her flirty posts, giving some spicy ‘previews’ of her exclusive content on Onlyfans, where there is no limit to censorship.

On the other hand, in Mexico the program titled Gente Regia was popularized by her appearances as a climate presenter, which screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa. .

Currently, Yanet García is living in New York, United States, where Lewis Howes lived, with whom he would have ended his romantic relationship because he could not bear jealousy for the spicy publications of the model.