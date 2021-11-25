Yanet García does not choose a wardrobe to go into the water, “Yummy” | Instagram

Yummy! The beautiful Yanet García has left her followers speechless after getting into the water without complications, she did not choose a wardrobe, she did not wear it, it’s that easy and the winners are definitely the Internet users.

The beautiful ex girl from the Clima del Today Program She undoubtedly captured the attention of social networks by sharing the moment she was caught getting into the water of a jacuzzi on her back and with only her hair as a beautiful accessory for her skin.

The camera was so timely in capturing the curvy figure of Yanet Garcia to the maximum and give that gift to his followers on his official Instagram account where the video was shared a day ago and has had more than a million and a half views.

The recording of the former Hoy member was accompanied by the song “Yummy, yummy”, a hit by Canadian singer Justin Bieber and nature as the background and accomplice of the enormous beauty of the former Lewis Howes.

The beautiful Yanet knows that such an image is worth a thousand words so she did not wear herself out trying to describe the images and still had a great number of reactions to them.

In the comments box, Internet users did not hesitate to flatter the images and even make risque proposals to the television presenter, but there were also those who criticized its content and pointed out that where the news and others were. There were those who defended Yanet Garcia assuring that it was two envious women who took her out of Hoy and that they closed the doors so the famous woman would have taken the opportunities she had.

One of the users indicated that he registered to his exclusive content page and that he uploads the same as his social networks, so he showed his disappointment; However, despite the criticism and everything, the young woman continues to delight more than one.

It is said that even this type of content was the one that ended his relationship with former athlete Lewis Howes, because he would not like his foray into exclusive content and after this he quickly found love in the arms of actress Martha Higareda.

It is said that García would also have given himself a new opportunity in love; However, until now it is unknown who would be the man who would have conquered the heart of the former weather girl.