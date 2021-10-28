Yanet García dresses in a little red riding hood costume | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García managed to attract the attention of his millions of fans with a recent video shared a couple of hours ago on his official Instagram account, leaving more than one wanting more.

The influencer Once again, he falls in love again on social networks with his physique, since he dared to share a flirty costume for this Halloween.

With a video that he shared through his official Instagram account, García was seen walking in the forest while wearing that little red riding hood costume.

This video was shared this afternoon and so far it has more than 100,000 reproductions and endless comments from its millions of fans on the famous social network.

On the other hand, here Mexico became popular for her appearances as a climate presenter, the program titled Gente Regia, which screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa. .

In addition, the talented Mexican influencer Yanet García is continually trending on all the news portals of the entertainment world throughout Latin America.

A couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and exercise routines to his more than 14 million followers.

It is there where he shares training videos as well as promotes various food products for body care.

In addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later and after two years came his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo”.

The truth is that without a doubt she is a woman to be admired, because everything she has achieved to this day is thanks to her great dedication to what she is passionate about.

This is how she has presumed every time she is allowed that she does not need a man to be able to get ahead and succeed in life.