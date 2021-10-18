Yanet García falls in love with her smile and her beautiful charms | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García managed to once again fall in love with his millions of followers on the internet and this time it was thanks to a photograph he took on his official Instagram account, managing to raise their temperature.

As we mentioned before, Yanet currently occupies the cover of the most recent issue of the magazine P3nthouse and keep sharing some photos on exclusive for his followers.

In fact, in a long message that she wrote accompanying one of her posts, Yanet speaks to herself, commenting on the achievements she has achieved so far thanks to her determination and commitment.

Today I tell that Yanet from the past that it can be done, that I am proud that she has not stopped fighting for her dreams despite the fact that so many people did not believe in her, despite the fact that so many doors were closed and almost yielded ”.

However, yesterday afternoon the beautiful former Televisa host captivated her followers with her most recent photograph, where the former “Weather Girl” dazzled with her spectacular smile which makes more than one fall in love.

Through her official Instagram account, Yanet shared a photo that was quickly filled with likes and comments about her angelic beauty and spectacular figure.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

Yanet Cristal García San Miguel was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, beginning her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

It should be noted that in Mexico the program titled Gente Regia became popular in Mexico due to her appearances as a climate presenter, the same that screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa.

The truth is that García is having the best moments of his career in 2021 and constantly boasts on Instagram everything he is living, because he is extremely proud of his achievements.

Currently Yanet García has 14.2 million followers on Instagram and their numbers are adding more and more quickly.

There is no doubt that the fitness girl is a woman to be admired, because she has shown that she does not need any man to be able to get ahead and succeed, because she also does what she is most passionate about.