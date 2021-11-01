Yanet García gives a photo carousel looking like little red riding hood | Instagram

The beautiful actress and ex weather girl Yanet García once again left everyone more than in love in her official accounts where the whole week was dedicated to sharing photos regarding the October holiday.

As is customary, the famous influencer Mexican Yanet García, is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world throughout Latin America.

And this is after sharing a publication on her official Instagram account in which she showed her great beauty, which dazzled her fans.

It should be noted that a couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and workout routines to his more than 14 million followers.

In fact, this is where he shares training videos as well as promoting various body care food products.

And well, as we mentioned at the beginning of the note, Yanet García, in her official Instagram account, published yesterday a series of photographs of her wearing a costume with which we had already seen her in previous publications.

In addition, in the same costume of yesterday’s festival, you can appreciate not only the great beauty that it possesses but also its impressive figure.

With her basket full of red apples and a cute little red riding hood outfit, the Mexican fitness girl fell in love with more than 200 thousand followers who reacted with a “like” on the publication.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES OF YANET GARCÍA.

Trick or treat “, wrote the influencer in said publication.

As expected, it quickly caught the attention of Internet users, so with just one day of having shared the publication, so far it has more than 420 thousand likes and endless comments from its fans.

On the other hand, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later and after two years came his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo”.