Yanet García in a swimsuit raises the sighs of fans | Instagram

The famous ex weather girl Yanet García recently shared a photograph that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers around the world, as he boasted of his great charms.

As you may remember, Yanet García participated in a new edition of “Teletón”, which took place this past Saturday, December 4.

It is worth mentioning that this solidarity event was not attended by the public for the second consecutive year and it raised more than 387 million Mexican pesos.

In addition to Yanet, this edition of “Teletón” was attended by figures such as Galilea Montijo, Marco Antonio Regil, Héctor Sandarti, Yordi Rosado, Faisy, Mariano Osorio, Sofía Sánchez Navarro, Claudia Lizaldi and Michelle Renaud among other celebrities.

On the other hand, in the last hours, Yanet García shared a photograph on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers around the world.

In it you can see the Latina displaying all her beauty before the camera for a professional production for her account OnlyFans.

The Monterrey native wore a two-piece swimsuit while sitting in a hammock, revealing her enormous back charms.

No one is YOU that is your POWER, “wrote the host in the publication.

As expected, this post whose only protagonist is the ex-partner of Lewis Howes was quickly filled with reactions, in addition, Yanet García received hundreds of messages of affection and praise from his most loyal fans towards his enviable figure in his publication. physics and their chosen outfits.

On the other hand, in one of his most recent videos, he received not so good comments, as some added that Yanet García has exceeded himself and that now he only dedicates himself to that and his professional career has left her abandoned.

No more presenter, no more actress, now she just teaches everything “,” And when the beauty is over, what will this woman do? She only dedicates herself to teaching ”,“ For what reason did the boyfriend abandon her if he only dedicated himself to undressing ”,“ I think she would do better as a companion ”,“ I already saw him here and without paying 500 pesos ”, were some reactions .

However, she does not seem to mind the bad comments from people who do not support her as she would like.