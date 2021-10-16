Yanet García in just a few threads shows off her charms | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García is one of the women in the entertainment world most sought after by users on various social networks where she never stops delighting her millions of followers with flirty photographs.

Yanet García recently reappeared, showing off her turned later charms to the maximum, rear guarding a balcony in the middle of nature, while wearing a small set of black striped linen.

There is no doubt that the flirty videos and of course small pieces of clothing have made Yanet position herself as one of the favorite celebrities on social networks.

In fact, this is where he continually receives compliments, expressions of affection and messages of admiration from millions of fans.

This is how to celebrate the success she has achieved in recent years, the fitness girl appeared on the cover of the magazine P3nthouse Mexico, where he talks all about his next projects in the cinema, his demanding preparation as Health Coach and his new life in New York.

However, she has also shared flirty photographs in which she reveals her infamous dream curves.

It should be noted that a few months ago the model who rose to fame as a television host decided to turn her career around, becoming a star on exclusive content platforms, where she shares risque photos and videos that they leave behind. in sight its shapely curves.

However, his official Instagram account has been the favorite medium to promote some previews of his riskiest photographs in which he has shown off his charms with small outfits leaving very little to the imagination.

On the other hand, Yanet Cristal García San Miguel was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, beginning her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

In Mexico, the program titled Gente Regia was popularized by her appearances as a climate presenter, the same program that screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program.