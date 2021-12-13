Yanet García in platinum swimsuit has fun in the pool

The beautiful former weather girl Yanet García once again raised the temperature on behalf of her millions of admirers in the famous social network of the little camera where she undoubtedly surprised more than one.

With the water running through each of its curves, Yanet García, the old girl of the climate of Televisa, which today enjoys great success on the OnlyFans page.

In the famous social network Instagram, like many other celebrities, Yanet García promotes the content of his OnlyFans.

And it does so by giving its followers a taste of what they can find there, however, for all those who want to see more of its content they must pay around $ 20 a month, according to the subscription.

It is worth mentioning that on the page of the ex weather girl You can see from the Hoy program that it has more than 280 thousand likes on its OnlyFans page.

While Noelia on her own has 43,000 likes, Suzy Cortez enjoys 134,000 likes on that platform.

This is how of the three celebrities, to this day, Yanet is the one with the most followers and reactions.

On the other hand, through her official Instagram account, she shared a video showing off her curves, which was soon filled with reactions and comments about her angelic beauty.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH YANET GARCIA’S VIDEO.

As expected, García received hundreds of complimenting comments from his followers, who highlighted his extraordinary physical shape and thanked him for this type of publication.

It should be noted that in Mexico her appearances as presenter of the Climate in the program “Gente Regia” became popular, the same that screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of Hoy on Televisa.

Although she is one of the most coveted figures in entertainment, the actress has also received endless criticism from her detractors.

And it is that they pointed out his adult account as something false since he does not share risque publications but they are the same as other social networks.

In fact, after posting a video, a user commented that OnlyFans pay to see the same things they share on Instagram, which opened a debate about the quality of García’s content.