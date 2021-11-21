Yanet García from behind shows off her big peaches | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García shared a photograph that undoubtedly conquered a large part of his millions of followers around the planet and it is that he boasted of his great later charms.

Yanet García made good use of his social networks to raise the temperature of part of his millions of fans.

This photograph was shared on his official Instagram account and quickly fell in love with a large part of his millions of followers from all over the planet.

In it you can see the latin displaying all its beauty in front of the camera for professional photo production.

The native of Monterrey wore an attractive set of yarn that let you admire much of her enormous back charms and also her small waist.

It may interest you: Yanet García pulls her strap and looks on white sheets

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

As expected, this publication that has as its main protagonist the ex-partner of Lewis Howes was quickly filled with reactions, easily surpassing the barrier of 400 thousand hearts.

In addition, Yanet García received in his publication yesterday afternoon hundreds of messages of affection and praise from his most loyal followers towards his magnificent physical figure and his chosen look.

It is worth mentioning that the actress and host Yanet García, better known as the “weather girl” is walking through Yucatan, at least she has shown it in her stories and Instagram photos.

The account of the also “health coach” has more than 14 million followers and he always spends it sharing his day to day, the activities he does and his exercise routines.

In addition, it is known that she is staying in one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire State.

It should be noted that the reason for her visit to Mexico is the 2021 edition of Teletón México, an event in which the model will participate as a host.

In fact, this was announced by Yanet García herself through her Instagram stories, where she recalled that this event organized by a non-profit institution will take place on December 4 starting at 8 in the morning.

The truth is that there is no day that does not surprise his followers and he takes advantage of every occasion to drive them all crazy and wish him to show more and more of his tremendous figure.