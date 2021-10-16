Yanet García melts the gaze with recent cover photo | Instagram

The coquette ex weather girl Yanet García once again managed to monopolize the looks of his millions of followers and this time it was thanks to a recent photograph he took on his official Instagram account.

The model and host recently starred in the first edition of the men’s magazine in its edition for Mexico, and she did it in a flirtatious pose and showing off her curves.

That’s right, Yanet García once again achieves another success in her career, since she was chosen to be part of the first edition P3nthouse Mexico like the girl on the cover.

The fitness girl shows off her spectacular figure in transparent linen, driving fans of the famous men’s magazine crazy.

This beautiful Monterrey, Through his official Instagram account, he released the news that caused a stir among his millions of followers, since as expected, he left a taste of the cover.

In one of the photos, she can be seen very flirtatious with crossed legs, wearing the s3nsual 1nt3r1or clothes in white.

While in another, she can be seen with a close-up of her face and shows part of her enormous front charms while she shows how she eats an apple.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

This photograph was shared a couple of hours ago and unfortunately I hide the number of likes, however, it is more than certain that it has made a great impression among its millions of fans.

This is how the 30-year-old, who since confirming that she returned to singleness has not spoken about whether someone has already occupied her little heart, is the star of the first edition of P3nthouse magazine in Mexico.

I am very happy and excited to be the cover of the first issue of @ p3nthousemexico magazine in Mexico. Today I tell that Yanet from the past that it can be done, that I am proud that she has not stopped fighting for her dreams despite the fact that so many people did not believe in her, despite the fact that so many doors were closed yielded “

On the other hand, he also explained that in this October edition, in addition to the graphic material, he opens his heart and talks to his fans about his upcoming projects in the cinema, his preparation as a “health coach” and his new life in New York.

As you may remember, just a few months ago he took the initiative to extend his domain on social networks and decided to open his own Only Fans account where he shares his most adult content, to the delight of his fans who have been loyal to him.