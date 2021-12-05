Yanet García poses in profile and shows off her great peach

The famous ex weather girl Yanet García managed to draw the sighs of his millions of admirers with a flirty photograph that was shared on social networks, leaving more than one excited.

Now the former weather girl left her followers with their mouths open by wearing a black bodysuit with lace and transparencies that highlighted each curve of her silhouette.

Without a doubt, Yanet has one of the most spectacular bodies and every time she uploads a photo she leaves all her followers breathless on her social networks.

The image that we will show you today is one of her most flirtatious photographs and we can see Yanet wearing a tiny black bodysuit, in profile showing her perfect figure and of course her later charms.

The truth is that the famous Monterrey has shown that she knows how to pamper her fans and give them what they want, for something she has become one of the most followed celebrities on social networks, especially by the public who are always delighted with their publications.

Yanet García will always give something to talk about on his social networks to be present in our minds, there is no doubt about that.

She ended her work relationship in the Hoy program, where she gave the weather forecast and is currently looking for new opportunities in the United States, where she has lived since December 2019.

This is how Yanet continues to position itself as one of the public’s favorites thanks to the beauty that she tends to squander with the photographs she shares on social networks.

Focused on taking care of its image, the media receives all kinds of compliments on social networks and enchants Internet users with its daily posts.

It should be noted that García began to change his official account on Instagram some time before moving from Mexico, putting aside high-impact publications to generate an image much more linked to his sports profile.

And it is that as you may remember, the former Televisa weather girl left her comfort zone when she decided to move to the United States to live with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes.

However, their relationship ended several months ago because he decided to open his OnlyFans account and apparently his ex-partner did not think it was quite right.