The beautiful conductive and former weather girl Yanet García managed to capture the cameras and the gazes of her millions of admirers with a single photograph where she once again shows that she has one of the best figures.

The beauty ex weather girl from the Hoy Program he stole thousands of sighs on various social networks with a photograph he recently shared.

The beautiful actress He chose his best costume to celebrate this Halloween and without a doubt the result was extremely spectacular.

For the image, the beautiful Yanet García was captured in what appears to be a forest and reveals her figure dressed in a rather flirty little red riding hood costume.

Undoubtedly, this publication made the hearts of its millions of followers accelerate as fast as it could, who love to see its content so concurrent.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

Have a great Halloween weekend! “, The model wrote in the publication.

However, it should be noted that this is just a preview of what you can find in his OnlyFans account, because surely there you can find other types of photographs and videos wearing that flirty costume.

In fact, a couple of days ago the weather girl, Yanet García, consented to her thousands of followers to give a preview of what they can see through her OnlyFans account where she anticipates Halloween and she was wearing the same costume. .

In the video with a time of just over a minute, the model is seen in a Little Red Riding Hood costume while walking through a forest and stopping to eat an apple.

The television presenter assured that it is a bit of what can be seen in the full video on OnlyFans, where she has triumphed thanks to her spectacular figure that she has achieved with a strict exercise routine and healthy eating.

It should be noted that Yanet García has gained popularity with his flirty photographs on social networks, so he has not been able to avoid being the target of controversy and the most recent is about his ex-partner Lewis Howes who was related to the famous Mexican actress Martha Higareda.

And although the fitness girl had kept the reasons for her breakup out of the spotlight, it was noted that their relationship would have ended when she decided to open her OnlyFans account, as she received risque messages from those who viewed the content.