Yanet García puts the networks at his feet with little red | Instagram

Attractive and challenging! That was how the beautiful Yanet García looked on social networks with a photograph where her charms and the color red were the common denominator.

Whoever obtained enormous fame thanks to his foray into television, Yanet Garcia She put social networks at her feet with a tiny red outfit that highlighted her beautiful skin to the fullest and her prominent curves. Gazes immediately went to her charms, flat abs, and shapely legs.

The weather girl complemented this artistic image with a truly challenging look and her abundant hair perfectly styled in the Hollywood style. Faced with enormous beauty, a very produced background was not necessary and a few white sheets and pillows were enough to make this a beautiful and perfect photograph.

This image of Yanet García is found on a social media account of her fans where they take the opportunity to admire her over and over again and fill her with compliments. It is unknown if this photograph corresponds to its exclusive content.

Many subscribers greatly criticized Yanet’s exclusive page in its beginnings, as they assured that Lewis Howes’s ex did not show more than what they could already see on their social networks, in addition to this, many of the images were captured by some subscribers and they were already on the networks.

Yanet García puts the nets at her feet with little red. Photo: Instagram.

The beautiful fitness girl ignored the criticism and continued with enormous success with her work on her page, which they even assure would be the third in contention in her relationship with the athlete.

Howes apparently did not like the idea of ​​his partner doing this type of content and in a very short time he was seen in the arms of the beautiful actress Martha Higareda. However, they assure that Yanet García would not have cried much and would also have a new love.

García has proven to be a fairly intelligent and active woman, after leaving the Hoy Program she has been part of some special programs on television and continues with her advice and fitness advice.

The followers of Yanet Garcia They take her as an example of discipline and self-love and she reciprocates them by sharing part of her training sessions and some advice.

Currently, Yanet is one of the darlings of social networks and it would not come as a surprise to see her very soon again on television or in some new and viral project.