In her latest flirty post, the model and former weather girl who is now a famous influencer Yanet Garcia has left several of his followers with their mouths open, by showing off his charms with a beautiful white lace bodysuit.

It is not news for the millions of followers of this beautiful Mexican model, who appears with tiny garments in her Instagram content, she does it continuously.

On several occasions it is to promote his exclusive content account on the famous British platform, where Yanet García, like other celebrity personalities, have accounts and delight subscribers.

The black and white photograph in which it appears Yanet García posing This 31-year-old beauty shared it about a day ago, already having more than 200 thousand red hearts, a figure that we continually see in her publications on the application.

Stay single until you really think you want someone in your life to grow up with, and not someone who just helps you pick up your pieces. The most important thing is that he remains single until he is healthy, “said Yanet García.

The design of this flirty body consists of a single sleeve, the neck is recessed towards the side of the long sleeve with a flirty opening right in the middle of its charms, although it seems to be two pieces, on one side of its waist the pieces up and down.

The place where he appears to be posing for the photoshoot, appears to be a garden, it is likely that this is part of a photographic session for his Only account, where he has become even more popular since he opened it.

This is because several of his followers asked him to open it, however, it seems that some Internet users have been complaining in their publications, because their content does not vary on Instagram and in their Only, they affirm that they are practically the same.

Currently Yanet Garcia She is living in the United States, for a couple of years she decided to move to that country to improve her English and perhaps make a career in the country, her popularity on Instagram was already quite advanced so now she is even better known.

For this reason, she decided to resign from the Hoy program, especially because for a time she was accused of being the lover of Raúl El Negro Araiza, despite the fact that nothing was ever officially verified, the rumors were quite strong.