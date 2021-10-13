Yanet García shines in a black and white photo for her fans | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García undoubtedly blew it on this occasion and left very little to the imagination of her millions of fans after sharing a flirty black and white photograph with which the temperature rose.

The driver mexican once again left everyone with their mouths open after making a new publication on their various social networks.

The famous influencer Mexican Yanet García, is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world throughout Latin America and this is thanks to the sharing of a publication on her official Instagram account that showed her great beauty, which dazzled her admirers.

As you may remember, a couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and exercise routines to his more than 14 million followers.

In fact, this is where he shares training videos as well as promoting various body care food products.

As we mentioned before, yesterday Yanet, in her profile of her official account of the aforementioned social network of the little camera, shared a photo of her in the foreground that not only left her fans speechless, but also confirmed that she is the owner of an incredible figure.

In this photograph we can see her with a set of white l3nc3ria while she was showing off all her anatomy, leaving very little to the imagination.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

It should be noted that in this publication, the fitness girl decided to hide the likes without any explanation, but it has undoubtedly been appreciated by thousands of people.

On the other hand, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later and after two years came his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo”.

There is no doubt that the popularity of Yanet García in his official accounts is extremely surprising, since every time he makes a publication his fans react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising his great figure as well as everything that he shares in them.