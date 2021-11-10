Yanet García demonstrates how you can be fit from home | Instagram

The coquette ex weather girl Yanet García has shown once again to her millions of fans that you don’t need much to be in shape, because even from the comfort of your home you can continue exercising.

In addition to becoming a celebrity within social networks and positioning herself as one of the models that generates the most income within exclusive content platforms, Yanet García has also stood out in the fitness world as a certified health coach.

It is there where not only does she share her secrets to show off perfect curves like hers, but she also draws attention for showing her demanding exercise routines with tight leggings that seem to be painted to her body.

And it was precisely as well as the beautiful “Weather Girl” from the ‘Hoy’ program caused a sensation by sharing a video through her official Instagram account, where she showed her shapely figure wearing a tight gray sports outfit with which performs a series of movements on the ground to further tone his rear.

There are no excuses, “he wrote in the post.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH YANET GARCÍA’S VIDEO.

As expected, his followers quickly showed up and so far it has more than 120 thousand reproductions and endless comments.

It should be noted that in addition to sharing some photographs and videos in which she shows off her perfect curves with flirty transparent outfits and in fact, she also exposed one more workout, in which she showed that it is not necessary to leave home to maintain a healthy and fit body. , since with the help of some accessories, she appeared exercising once more from the living room of her luxurious New York apartment, to which she moved a few months ago.

On the other hand, despite having risen to fame as a television presenter, earning the name of “La chica del clima”, Yanet García stayed away from the forums for a while to give her modeling career a chance, which continues on the rise and has given the young Monterrey native the opportunity to enjoy a dream life in New York, where she will receive one more year of life as she continues to collect hits.

Thus, as part of her pre-birthday celebrations, Yanet published a photograph posing in a coordinated red outfit with which she looked extremely exquisite.