Yanet García shows off at Penthouse México with green lace | Instagram

It seems that the popularity of the famous Mexican model and television presenter Yanet García, begins to gain strength in the United States, recently she appeared on the cover of a magazine looking flirtatious lace interiors green.

Yanet Garcia He continuously shares content on his social networks and in his private content account on the famous platform, so far the exact number of subscribers is not known, however it would not be a surprise if he had thousands.

Currently on his official Instagram account he has at least more than 14.2 million followers, far surpassing other entertainment stars, both Mexican and American.

She could even become a strong contender for British model Demi Rose, who narrowly surpasses her.

The photo that the former weather girl shared in the Hoy program is from three hours ago, in the publication we are seeing the cover of the Penthouse magazine, where only the upper part of her exquisite figure can be seen, enough to start imagining creative scenarios with her as the protagonist.

Yanet García shows off at Penthouse México with green lace | Instagram imyanetgarcia

As a queen of nature has her silky and long hair down, with a couple of green hours adorning it, in the background we see a stage also with wood and what seem to be palm trees, returning to this beauty she is wearing green lace interiors with narrow straps .

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Apparently Yanet García is the first Mexican to appear in this magazine, being the cover of Penthouse Mexico, surely it is a great pride that she must feel as the cover of the first edition

There is no doubt that its popularity is spreading a little more and more, so it has not only conquered Mexico, but the United States.

Since she decided to move to that country, she has done nothing but grow and surpass herself, not only as a fitness coach but also as a businesswoman and obviously as a model.

This men’s magazine founded by Bob Guccione in 1965 in the United Kingdom, later began to be sold in the United States and has now arrived in Mexico with the beautiful Yanet García as the main character in its first edition.

The life of this beauty has changed since she moved to New York with her boyfriend, life and her own efforts have opened the door to new job opportunities and now with this important magazine her name has become even better known.