Looking for her position as one of the top models attractive From social networks, Yanet García stripped off her top and only used the lower part of her interiors, a very flirtatious photo shoot.

The former weather girl spends a lot of her time creating this type of content, she has spent several months dedicating herself to uploading only the best to her account. “Only for fans”, where for a monthly subscription you can get many benefits and of course also unlock the best photos and videos of the famous.

On this occasion we will address the last publication made in your Instagram official, a snapshot in which she made it clear that she would do everything to continue growing in her career as a content creator, covering her charms very barely with her arms and using only the lower part of some Interiors that made her fans raise their temperature when they saw her.

The famous fitness girl shows that she continues to strive every day to maintain that figure that helped her become known, as well as an excellent talent for presenting the weather, a career that she left behind some time ago and to which she has no plans to return. .

Her piece of entertainment already has more than 380,000 likes, an impressive number that does not stop growing as time goes by, Internet users and viewers who know this girl know perfectly well that she is a synonym of guarantee in terms of photo quality.

Yanet García strives to be one of the most flirtatious models on social media.

On these dates, celebrities have also been making an effort to generate photo shoots with a Christmas theme, which have worked very well for them to grow and to attract the attention of some users who still did not know of their existence, although it seems that everyone already knows them. .

The young woman has grown in popularity that she did not imagine having, previously she thought about continuing to work on TV but thanks to how well she is doing in earnings with these contents, she has preferred to stay that way.

