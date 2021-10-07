Yanet García takes off her clothes for her OnlyFans | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García shared a video that dazzled a large part of her millions of followers around the world because she also managed to raise the temperature as she knows how to do it continuously.

Yanet García is somewhat far from the TV, closed her cycle as the exuberant “Weather Girl” in the program “Hoy” and currently works not only as a certified health coach, but also as a model in OnlyFans.

Due to the hot content that he shares on his social networks, his followers have risen a lot in recent months.

In each of his publications, he even invites his fans to subscribe to his OnlyFans account and in fact he recently did so by sharing a video to show them a little of what they can find.

The fitness girl showed off a flirty set of sky blue l3nc3ria and showed off her physical attributes in all their glory.

And to further incite her admirers, in the images she removes the upper part of her lingerie, thus managing to raise the temperature to the highest level.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH YANET GARCÍA’S VIDEO.

Yanet García was the former weather girl from the newscast “Hoy” and it would seem that from that job she discovered her fascination with clouds, the sun and everything that nature gives away.

That is why in his postcards he always looks for a good landscape that serves as a background, this being the perfect plus to show off to the fullest.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old model, influencer and television presenter usually delights with her various costumes for the aforementioned celebration that takes place on the last day of October.

And in fact, just before the change of the month, the Mexican artist shared two photographs with a witch costume.

OCTOBER Are you ready for Halloween? ” Yanet wrote last weekend to accompany the aforementioned photographs.

The Latina’s outfit included a large veiled hat and an antique-style broom, looking truly flirtatious.

This is how, once again, the talented Mexican influencer Yanet García, is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world, as she demonstrated her great figure for which she dazzled her followers.

A couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and exercise routines to his more than 14 million fans.

There he posts training videos as well as promoting various food products for body care.