The famous ex weather girl Yanet García once again managed to capture the camera lens and the gaze of his millions of admirers and this time he did it with a short video in which he left his silhouette exposed.

The truth is that since its inception in the TV, the Monterrey host Yanet García shared that one of her dreams was to be a model, an activity for which she prepared for years working on different projects and giving modeling classes to girls who shared the same goal as her.

Some time later the opportunity arose to appear as a picture in newscasts giving the weather, where due to her beauty and spectacular figure she gained the attention of viewers and obtained the nickname of “The weather girl”, which continues to distinguish her to this day. .

Especially now that he is living in the United States, the country where he began the new stage of his career, choosing to work on his part creating material on the OnlyFans platform and where he has found the perfect place to fulfill his objectives.

In this way, giving a preview of what subscribers will be able to find in her account, Yanet García showed off a small gold-colored swimsuit with which, in a matter of hours, she turned on Instagram by looking fabulous.

It is worth mentioning that among the content that the Monterrey woman highlights in her networks are some fragments of different photographic sessions where she appears posing in bedding and bathing suits.

However, from time to time he also shares on his public profile some of the exclusive material from his OnlyFans promoting the project that he has perfected during his stay in New York for more than a year.

However, each time the Mexican actress also publishes on Instagram, it is usual for her to receive thousands of compliments from friends and fans who go out of their way to support the model.

Such was the case of this publication in which he can be seen wearing a tiny swimsuit, which was seen after having completely removed a white robe.

It is worth mentioning that for this session, Yanet decided to spend a few days in the magical lands of Yucatan, staying in a luxurious resort that has served as the scenery for the images that she prepares for the next edition of her exclusive subscriber account.