Yanet García wears a thin ribbon among her charms, only fans | INSTAGRAM

The beauty model and former presenter of Climate, Yanet García, has one of the most popular and requested “Fans Only” accounts on the internet, sharing a little of that content on his social networks to give his followers a little test.

On this occasion, the famous royal was in charge of revealing a little of the content that you could obtain in case you subscribe to that exclusive page where she gives everything in her Photo shoots to keep his fans very happy, some impressive images of his figure that left even his most loyal fans speechless.

On this occasion the young woman was wearing a coquettish Swimwear made up of only a few small slats, using only one thin ribbon between his charms and posing with her back to the photographer.

Of course, the image immediately caught the attention of all the users of the social network who came and gave it a like, making its publication reach more than 461,000 interactions in a few hours and also gather a lot of comments from netizens who decided to tell you how much they loved the piece of entertainment.

In addition, in the image we can see that García prepares very well to create these contents, he fixes his hair, puts on makeup and takes care of each of the details that appear to look as excellent as possible and he always succeeds.

Yanet García shares her best photographs on her social networks and some special ones only for her true fans.

Also in his Instagram stories he posted a video in which he shows a little behind the scenes of photographic successions, in which he has fun, laughs and of course tries his best and shows us all the experience of talent that he has obtained afterwards. from so much continuous work.

You can remember that in past years the model had been studying nutrition and dedicating some time to provide her services, with diets and exercises for people who were interested, so she continues to collaborate with some of the brands that she managed to achieve in her passage through said industry.

